We saved $ 11 per hectare thanks to OneSoil. When the frost hit, I identified the damaged areas on the NDVI map. Then I created a map for growth regulators only for the areas that weren't affected.

The most useful thing for us is the NDVI maps. We also use OneSoil to track the weather forecast, check growing degree-days and accumulated precipitation, and leave notes for areas that we want to check.

OneSoil spares me trips to the fields because I can monitor a specific crop, check its condition every week and take action. In my work, it’s very important to have a tool that offers satellite images.

You check the NDVI maps, see where the index is low, and head out right away to check a specific site. The app also shows how the index changes over time. This part is especially important to me.